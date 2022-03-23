Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

City of Atlanta under boil advisory following storms; school canceled

In a news release from the city, wind storms on Monday night cause the water plant at the...
In a news release from the city, wind storms on Monday night cause the water plant at the Graphics Packaging Paper Mill to shut down. The mill’s operators have not been able to bring the plant back online.(WCJB FILE)
By Alex Onken
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - All customers on the City of Atlanta water system are under a boil advisory.

In a news release from the city, wind storms on Monday night cause the water plant at the Graphics Packaging Paper Mill to shut down. The mill’s operators have not been able to bring the plant back online.

The paper mill water plant is the sole source of drinking water for Atlanta, according to a news release.

“Atlanta is no longer able to provide water service to our customers at adequate pressures until the paper mill plant operations are restored. City officials do not have an estimated time service will be restored.”

In an update sent around 9:40 a.m., city officials said the Graphic Packaging Mill is sending water to Atlanta and workers are slowly filling the ground storage tanks. Once there’s enough water on-hand in storage, workers will begin to transfer water to the overhead towers to pressurize the system. Assuming there are no main breaks, customers should see some improvement later in the morning. Officials hope to have normal water pressure by the afternoon. Customers are asked to conserve water during this time to help with pressure.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

The Atlanta Independent School District announced on Facebook that school is closed on Wednesday, March 23. This includes all campuses.

Due to storm damage and a lack of water, Atlanta ISD is closed today Wednesday, March 23.

Posted by Atlanta ISD on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

TIPS FOR BOILING WATER

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled).

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash claims life of Homer woman who was student-athlete nearing graduation from SAU Tech
From left to right: Johnterrius Gilbert, 28, KenMonte Gilmore, 24, Russell Heard, 25, and...
4 arrests made in connection with deadly shooting in 2020
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi
Unricka Johns, 39, was arrested and charged with one count of attempted second degree murder.
Woman facing attempted murder charge following shooting

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Do you know your state’s signature drink? Find out Louisiana’s here
NWS confirms seven tornadoes in East Texas.
NWS reports total of 7 tornadoes hit East Texas
Woman charged with attempted murder after March 3 shooting
Woman charged with attempted murder after March 3 shooting
Texas residents impacted by tornadoes can report storm damage
Texas residents impacted by tornadoes can report storm damage
It will remain very comfortable across the ArkLaTex through the weekend.
Great weekend forecast