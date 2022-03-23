City of Atlanta under boil advisory following storms; school canceled

ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - All customers on the City of Atlanta water system are under a boil advisory.

In a news release from the city, wind storms on Monday night cause the water plant at the Graphics Packaging Paper Mill to shut down. The mill’s operators have not been able to bring the plant back online.

The paper mill water plant is the sole source of drinking water for Atlanta, according to a news release.

“Atlanta is no longer able to provide water service to our customers at adequate pressures until the paper mill plant operations are restored. City officials do not have an estimated time service will be restored.”

In an update sent around 9:40 a.m., city officials said the Graphic Packaging Mill is sending water to Atlanta and workers are slowly filling the ground storage tanks. Once there’s enough water on-hand in storage, workers will begin to transfer water to the overhead towers to pressurize the system. Assuming there are no main breaks, customers should see some improvement later in the morning. Officials hope to have normal water pressure by the afternoon. Customers are asked to conserve water during this time to help with pressure.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

The Atlanta Independent School District announced on Facebook that school is closed on Wednesday, March 23. This includes all campuses.

TIPS FOR BOILING WATER

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled).

