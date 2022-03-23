Bossier man wanted for allegedly beating woman

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who reportedly beat a woman.

Detectives say Caleb Mays, 25, is wanted on a warrant for one count of second-degree domestic abuse battery and one count of simple criminal damage to property stemming from some sort of altercation with a woman.

Caleb Mays, 25 (BPSO)

Anyone with information on Mays’ whereabouts is asked to call 318-965-3418.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.