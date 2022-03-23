Bossier Crime Stoppers offering reward for person responsible for shooting, killing cows

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person or persons responsible for the illegal shooting of livestock.

Officials say on Feb. 19, a property owner who lives in the 1300 block of Highway 157 in Elm Grove found two of his cows dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Detectives came out and determined the animals had been shot multiple times with a .45 caliber weapon. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene. Detectives think the shootings happened sometime between Feb. 15 and 18.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 318-965-2203 or call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100. Those with information can also submit a tip anonymously online at www.p3tips.com.

