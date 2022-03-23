Getting Answers
4 arrests made in connection with deadly shooting in 2020

From left to right: Johnterrius Gilbert, 28, KenMonte Gilmore, 24, Russell Heard, 25, and...
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT
PLAIN DEALING, La. (KSLA) - Multiple arrests have been made in a shooting death from back in 2020, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday, March 23.

Carttavious Qualls, 27, of Springhill, has been arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder in connected with the shooting death of Roderick Shamichael Dewayne Coleman, 19, of Shreveport. Officials say Coleman was shot and killed at a home in the 400 block of Birch Street in Plain Dealing while attending a large gathering at the house. It happened back on Aug. 23, 2020.

Roderick Shamichael Dewayne Coleman
Roderick Shamichael Dewayne Coleman(KSLA)

ORIGINAL STORY>>> Plain Dealing homicide victim identified

Qualls, who was already in jail at the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center for an unrelated crime, reportedly told officers there he murdered Coleman. Qualls was then taken to Bossier Parish to be interviewed by detectives. He reportedly then confessed to Coleman’s murder.

Qualls has been booked into the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with a bond of $500,000.

Three other arrests have also been made in connection with the case. Those arrested are:

  • KenMonte Gilmore, 24 (arrested Dec. 2, 2021; released on a $15,000 bond)
  • Russell Heard, 25 (arrested Dec. 7, 2021; bond set at $15,000)
  • Johnterrius Gilbert, 28 (arrested Nov. 9, 2021; bond set at $15,000)

They’re all charged with one count each of illegal use of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.

