Tyler man accused of exchanging explicit pics, videos with girl

Justin Bennett (Source: Smith County Jail website)
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with allegations that he used the Discord app to engage in sexually explicit conversations with a 13-year-old girl. He also allegedly sent her explicit photos and videos.

Justin Mitchell Bennett, of Tyler, is still being held in the Smith County Jail on a second-degree felony online solicitation of a minor under the age of 14 charge. His bond amount has been set at $200,000.

Bennett was booked into the Smith County Jail on March 11.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, a father contacted a detective with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office to report that someone was soliciting his 13-year-old daughter online, the affidavit stated. He told deputies that his daughter had been communicating with a 20-year-old man named Justin.

The father also provided a screenshot of the man’s Snapchat username, “kayalking294,” along with screenshots of partial explicit conversations between his daughter and “Kayal.”

Later, the SCSO detective got a search warrant for the records associated with the victim’s Discord account.

