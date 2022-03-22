Torrential rain and possible severe weather early Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! A line of strong and severe storms moved into the region overnight bringing reports of wind damage as well as a potential tornado or two in East Texas. For most of the viewing area we have been dealing with torrential rain overnight as the line of thunderstorms has slowed considerably. As we go through the morning hours we are expecting more strong and potential severe weather across the southern tier of the ArkLaTex along with very heavy rain before we start to see our weather improve as we head into the afternoon hours. Once we get through the rain and storms this morning we should be in good shape the rest of the week and really should have a great weekend forecast with highs in the 70s with little humidity.

We are tracking strong and severe storms moving through the southern ArkLaTex this morning. (KSLA News 12)

But as you are heading out the door this morning we are still tracking potentially dangerous weather across the central and southern ArkLaTex as the line of thunderstorms continues to push through the region. A TORNADO WATCH is still in effect for central portions of the viewing area until 8 AM this morning, but Flash Flooding will be a major concern as well. If we are to see more severe weather this morning we are most likely to find it in Sabine and Natchitoches Parishes. By the mid-morning hours the storms should start to clear, and we should even see some sunshine as we head into the afternoon with highs in the 70s before cooler air moves. Please make sure you have a way to get alerts as we go through the morning hours!

As we go through the rest of the work week we are tracking generally tranquil weather ahead for the region. Temperatures will be noticeable cooler though, we highs down in the low to mid-60s and lows in the lower 40s. By Friday though we should start to see our temperatures rebound nicely with highs approaching the 70 degree mark with more sunshine.

Looking ahead to your weekend and early next week we are tracking warming temperatures and ample sunshine. A weak cold front will slip through the region early Saturday and that will keep us from getting too warm and keep our humidity exceptionally low for the region. By Sunday temperatures will be on the rise and we should be into the upper 70s with 80s likely on the way as we head into next week. While we are seeing very heavy rain this morning, there is good chance that we will stay dry for the following week after this front moves through.

In the meantime, please make sure you have a way to weather alerts this morning! Have a great and safe Tuesday!

