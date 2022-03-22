Tornado reportedly touches down in Madison Parish

MADISON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A tornado reportedly touched down in Madison Parish shortly before noon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Local officials say the tornado touched down in a rural area. Trees are down across Hwy 80. The tornado apparently then jumped over to Hwy 61 in Vicksburg, Miss.

Damage reports include a roof blown off of a home on Eagle Lake Shores Rd.

Also, there are some power lines down in Tensas Parish on Hwy 4.

THIS IS BREAKING NEWS. THIS ARTICLE WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.

We’re heading to check on possible storm damage near the Mississippi River. pic.twitter.com/CMoyLYjT32 — Josh Harvison (@JoshHarvison) March 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.