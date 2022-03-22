Getting Answers
Shreveport hairstylist speaks on significance of CROWN Act

(123RF)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - All eyes are on the U.S. Senate now that a bill to ban hair discrimination has passed in the House.

Victoria Tillis, owner of Volume Life Salon Studio in Shreveport, has made it her mission to educate people about their hair and how to care for it.

“I just always liked trying new hairstyles. So then, I had a friend convince me to ‘shoot my shot’ and be creative, as opposed to going into the medical field, like I originally assumed I wanted to. Once I walked into the beauty school...it was just one of those ‘aha!’ moments,” she said.

The CROWN Act passed in the U.S. House on Friday, March 18. If passed by Senate, it would protect people from hair discrimination. This means when clients get in the chair, they may not be as hesitant to get certain hairstyles like twists, braids, locs and more.

“Natural Black hair is often deemed ‘unprofessional’ simply because it does not conform to white beauty standards,” Representative Watson Coleman said in a news release. “Discrimination against Black hair is discrimination against Black people. I’m proud to have played a part to ensure that we end discrimination against people for how their hair grows out of their head.”

In Shreveport, the CROWN Act has been in effect since last summer.

“The way my hair grows out of my head, my DNA, should not be something that is a qualification for a job. It’s what’s under that, my brain, is what you’re hiring,” Shreveport Councilwoman LeVette Fuller previously said.

It is unclear when the Senate will vote on the bill. However, Tillis says it’s long overdue that the act get full passage.

