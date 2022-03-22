Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Salt water truck flips in Harrison Co.

FM 31 and Floyd Evans in Harrison County is closed due to a wreck.
FM 31 and Floyd Evans in Harrison County is closed due to a wreck.(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A major wreck has caused a road in Harrison County to be closed as the area deals with the aftermath of severe weather that moved through the ArkLaTex Tuesday morning (March 22).

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook around 6 a.m. that FM 31 and Floyd Evans was closed due to a wreck involving a salt water truck. The sheriff’s office has also gotten reports of multiple trees and power lines down across the southern part of the county.

FM 31 and Floyd Evans in Harrison County is closed due to a wreck.
FM 31 and Floyd Evans in Harrison County is closed due to a wreck.(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
FM 31 and Floyd Evans in Harrison County is closed due to a wreck.
FM 31 and Floyd Evans in Harrison County is closed due to a wreck.(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
FM 31 and Floyd Evans in Harrison County is closed due to a wreck.
FM 31 and Floyd Evans in Harrison County is closed due to a wreck.(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)

Multiple county roads are likely flooded, however, the sheriff’s office says they can’t assess the damage until the sun comes out.

The road was reopened around 10:15 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Crash claims life of Homer woman who was student-athlete nearing graduation from SAU Tech
Four juveniles have been booked with second-degree murder in connection with the March 21 death...
4 juveniles linked to woman’s carjacking, dragging death in custody, NOPD says
(Gray TV file photo illustration)
Injuries, storm damage to homes reported in east Texas
Mid-city fatal carjacking
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman

Latest News

“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Crash claims life of Homer woman who was student-athlete nearing graduation from SAU Tech
LaDOTD selects 3 contractors to submit design and build proposals for Jimmie Davis Bridge
LaDOTD selects 3 contractors to submit design and build proposals for Jimmie Davis Bridge