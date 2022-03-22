Salt water truck flips in Harrison Co.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A major wreck has caused a road in Harrison County to be closed as the area deals with the aftermath of severe weather that moved through the ArkLaTex Tuesday morning (March 22).

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook around 6 a.m. that FM 31 and Floyd Evans was closed due to a wreck involving a salt water truck. The sheriff’s office has also gotten reports of multiple trees and power lines down across the southern part of the county.

FM 31 and Floyd Evans in Harrison County is closed due to a wreck. (Harrison County Sheriff's Office)

Multiple county roads are likely flooded, however, the sheriff’s office says they can’t assess the damage until the sun comes out.

The road was reopened around 10:15 a.m.

