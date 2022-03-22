Getting Answers
Rusk County family barely escapes as storm knocks down trees, power lines

Brachfield
Brachfield(KLTV)
By Willie Downs
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Monday night’s tornado devastated homes in Rusk County. Governor Abbott has declared Rusk County one of the counties included in a severe weather disaster declaration.

Brachfield
Brachfield(KLTV)

The Clark family, from Brachfield, was inside their home with their children and had only seconds to respond before the tornado hit. She explains that they have very poor internet and cell phone reception where they are located, despite having a cell booster. As a result, her phone indicated that they were under a thunderstorm warning, giving them little time to respond to the threat of a tornado.

After realizing they were under a tornado warning, Mr. Clark ran upstairs to his children’s bedroom to rush them downstairs only seconds before the tornado ripped the roof off their home, embedding glass shards in the walls. Due to quick action, they are all safe.

Another family in the Minden area incurred damage at a home under construction that was nearly completed. The owner’s son-in-law was asleep in a camper when a tree came through the top and barely missed him.

FM 840 Minden
FM 840 Minden(KLTV)

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is assessing the damage and said at this time there are no known deaths.

(KLTV)

