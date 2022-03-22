Sunny and dry days ahead

(KSLA) - Happy Tuesday ArkLaTex! Rain and storms are gone and better weather days are ahead!

Clouds will hang in for much of the ArkLaTex tonight, but look for some clearing south of I-20. A quiet and calm evening waits with overnight temperatures dropping pretty chilly in the low 40s.

Wednesday: heading out the door Wednesday, grab the jacket. Low 40s are back across the region with fairly breezy winds. As temperatures warm up, expect the winds the increase as well. 10-15mph winds with gusts as high as 25mph are possible. The good news is that more sunshine will be there for the afternoon hours after a cloudy start to the day. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 60s.

As we go through the rest of the work week we are tracking generally tranquil weather ahead for the region. Temperatures will be noticeable cooler though, we highs down in the low to mid-60s and lows in the lower 40s. By Friday though we should start to see our temperatures rebound nicely with highs approaching the 70 degree mark with more sunshine.

Looking ahead to your weekend and early next week we are tracking warming temperatures and ample sunshine. A weak cold front will slip through the region early Saturday and that will keep us from getting too warm and keep our humidity exceptionally low for the region. By Sunday temperatures will be on the rise and we should be into the upper 70s with 80s likely on the way as we head into next week.

Have a great evening!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.