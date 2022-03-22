Getting Answers
Move over peanut butter, Cinnamon Toast Crunch cinnamon spread is here

B&G Foods says the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Creamy Cinnamon Spread captures the taste of a bowl of...
B&G Foods says the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Creamy Cinnamon Spread captures the taste of a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal in a brand-new way.(PRNewsfoto)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT
(Gray News) - A popular cereal brand is expanding beyond the breakfast table as it is transforming into a flavorful spread this month.

B&G Foods announced Monday the launch of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Creamy Cinnamon Spread, something it says can be added to just about anything.

“Cinnamon Toast Crunch Creamy Cinnamon Spread will offer consumers new opportunities to enjoy the flavors of the iconic cereal well beyond breakfast,” said Jordan Greenberg, executive vice president and chief commercial officer with B&G Foods. “Consumers are eager to find new and innovative ways to enjoy their favorite foods and flavors, such as Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.”

B&G Foods has created recipe ideas for the cinnamon spread that include dessert puffs, cookies, pizza, grilled cheese and more, according to a product press release.

Company representatives said the taste of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal can be added to bread, fruit, an ingredient in baked goods, a dessert topping or enjoyed with a spoon out of the jar.

“Bringing Cinnamon Toast Crunch to brand fans in this spreadable form felt like a completely new idea, and we’re excited for consumers to experience this new innovation firsthand,” said Astrid Perez Martin, senior brand manager for General Mills.

The cinnamon spread joins Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend that was launched in 2020.

