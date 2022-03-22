Getting Answers
Mayor Tommy Chandler reflects on 1 year since being elected

Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler
Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler(KSLA)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s been about one year since the people of Bossier City elected Tommy Chandler to serve as mayor.

Since he took office in July 2021, Mayor Chandler says he’s excited to see more people and businesses moving to Bossier. He says he’s also focused on new projects, like Surge Entertainment, the new Jimmie Davis Bridge, traffic flow, shows coming to the Brookshire’s Grocery Arena and more.

Mayor Chandler said he is very focused on the getting a new, permanent police chief for the department.

“Five [candidates] took a test, and before they took the test, I interviewed each one of them,” he explained.

The mayor said the test was administered last Thursday. Once he receives their scores from Baton Rouge, he can select the new chief.

He also says he believes SporTran will be coming to south Bossier. This proposition was originally met with a lot of confusion from city council.

“We’re still in contact with each other, with Dinero [SporTran CEO Dinero Washington]. We’re talking over stuff, We’re trying to make the safety of the citizens, the routes, get it all together,” he said.

When asked if he believed this was something that would be passed, Chandler was optimistic.

“Oh yeah, we need a bus service. So, that’s going to happen, yes.”

