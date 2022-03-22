Getting Answers
Marion County officials declare disaster after possible tornado causes damage

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A disaster has officially been declared in Marion County after officials believe a tornado went through the area.

County judge, Leward LaFleur, says it looks like a tornado came into the county just before midnight Tuesday, March 22 from Upshur County and crossed Lake O’ the Pines. That’s where a camper was picked up by the wind and thrown into the lake while people were inside.

[‘Got hit real hard’: Storms flip RVs in Ore City, other damage reported around East Texas]

From there, he says it followed Highway 155 N and potentially crossed over Coffeeville Road, then went up Nash Road and damaged some homes in that area.

LaFleur says first responders went out to help several people out of their homes. He also says there are trees down over a number of county roads. Emergency management officials are sending out crews to help as well.

The National Weather Service says it’s sending out two teams from Shreveport to survey damage in Marion, Cass, and Harrison counties. They’ll be tracking the damage from two storm cells that passed through the area and caused damage. One team will focus on a cell that moved from northern Smith County northeast to Cass County; the other team will focus on Cherokee County northeast to Harrison County.

