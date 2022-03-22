Injuries, storm damage to homes reported in east Texas

(KSLA) — Injuries have been reported along with storm damage to at least two homes in Upshur County, Texas, authorities report.

One is on Azalea Road area off Texas Highway 154 east of Gilmer. And windows were blown out of a residence in the area of Highway 154 and Farm-to-Market Road 555.

Meantime, first responders are en route to reports of damage to a mobile home park north of Gilmer.

Trees and and power lines also have been reported as downed in parts of Upshur County between Gilmer and Ore City.

Ore City Fire Chief Gaston DeBerry told KSLA’s sister Gray TV station KLTV: “We got hit real hard.”

Storms flipped campers when they hit an RV park. People were in one camper that was tossed about 100 yards into Lake O’ the Pines, DeBerry told KLTV. They were rescued, and DeBerry said there were no major injuries at the RV park.

DeBerry said many houses are damaged with trees in them and there are trees across the roads. Power lines are also down.

Trees and power lines also have been reported down in the Lone Star area — including Farm-to-Market 729, Nash Farm Road and the Willow Point area — in Marion County, according to the National Weather Service office in Shreveport. There was a report of someone trapped in a residence.

This area was the subject of a tornado warning issued the night of Monday, March 21. And radar indicated a debris signature consistent with a tornado on the ground, KSLA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle said.

Following is other storm damage as reported to the National Weather Service office in Shreveport:

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as warranted.

