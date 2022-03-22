$450 million in federal money approved for hurricane Laura, Delta recovery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has approved nearly $1.7 billion in disaster recovery funds for Louisiana natural disasters. Over $450 million of which has been earmarked for recovery from hurricanes Laura and Delta.

$1.3 billion of those funds have been earmarked for recovery from both Hurricane Ida and the flood of May 2021. From those funds, Lake Charles will receive over $10 million specifically for flood damage.

Prior to this, only $600 million of the requested $5 billion had been allocated for impacts from Louisiana’s natural disasters in 2020.

According to HUD, here is a full breakdown of the allocated disaster recovery funds:

Hurricanes Laura and Delta - $450,136,000

May 2021 flood - $10,776,000 for Lake Charles

May 2021 flood - $4,648,000 for Baton Rouge

Hurricane Ida and other areas affected by the May 2021 flood - $1,272,346,000

Local representatives released statements on the long-awaited funds.

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter

“Today is a great day for Lake Charles. To all of the residents in my community who are still struggling, I’m sorry it took this long. I’m sorry you’ve had to traverse a longer and rockier road than you should have, but help is on the way. There is no scenario where Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana do not recover from the difficult last couple of years. We now have sufficient support from our federal government in order to expedite that recovery, though it took far too long. Finally, we have achieved an equitable response from the federal government related to a historic string of natural disasters, more in a 12-month span than any other City in American history.”

Mayor Hunter says city officials will work to complement programs established by the State of Louisiana to maximize the impact and spread of the newly allocated funding. He also extended his thanks to state and federal officials for their work in securing the funds.

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President Tony Stelly

“This is tremendous news for Calcasieu Parish. This desperately needed funding finally brings us to a fair and equitable level of federal recovery dollars. On behalf of the Police Jury and the residents of Calcasieu Parish, we thank everyone who worked so hard to make this happen.”

Louisiana Sen. Jeremy Stine

“After fighting alongside our local leaders and our delegation members for supplemental disaster relief, it is great to see the federal government is finally hearing our pleas,” Stine said. “We’re tired of being a token for infrastructure and recovery without being made whole and seeing actionable results. The journey to secure this funding was long and arduous, but the unified efforts of all parties involved helped make this possible. As a member of the Legislature, we’re going to fight like hell to ensure these dollars do not get held up in Washington D.C or Baton Rouge, and we’re going to make sure there is accountability with how these dollars are spent.”

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves

“Within one month of Hurricane Ida’s landfall, we secured billions of dollars in federal funding to help south Louisiana recover and are continuing to work on more funds. This is welcomed news, but it shouldn’t have taken six months for the funds to be allocated. We have hurricane victims that needed these funds back in September when we passed the law. This is a great first step and down payment, but there remains more work to be done to get these funds in motion and to help those still struggling to recover from Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta. We are approaching the 2022 hurricane season – we’ve got to get these funds moving as soon as possible before any storm inevitably barrels through the Gulf.”

U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins

“Today’s announcement of an additional $1.7 billion in long-term recovery resources is welcome news. This brings Louisiana’s total CDBG-DR allocation to over $2.3 billion with additional grant funding dedicated to Lake Charles and Baton Rouge. We have continued to push for additional disaster relief in Congress and have repeatedly called on HUD to prioritize Louisiana’s unmet needs as it allocated remaining disaster block grant funding. While this announcement delivers on those efforts, we still have work to do. We have been deeply involved in recovery efforts ever since Hurricane Laura’s landfall, and we will not stop working for Southwest Louisiana.”

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D.

“This is hard-earned relief for South Louisiana. We still have a long road to go to fully recover, but this level of funding helps tremendously. We will continue to work to address unmet needs.”

