Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

High water reported on ArkLaTex roads

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) - Severe weather moved through the ArkLaTex area overnight Monday (March 21) into Tuesday. The storm system brought torrential downpours, flash flooding, and multiple tornadoes watches/warnings.

Update on flash flooding risk

First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman updates us on the Flash Flooding we're seeing and if more severe weather is ahead.

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is reporting the following roads have high water:

  • I-20 E at mile marker 4
  • Roy Road at MLK Drive
  • LA 173 at N Lakeshore Drive
  • LA 173 at Bostwick
  • US 171 at Old Mansfield Road
  • Waterwood Drive at W 70th Street
  • Keithville-Kingston Road at Ivory Lane
  • E Starwood Lane and W Starwood Lane in Greenwood

The following roads in Bossier Parish have high water and may be impassable:

  • 4200 block of Palmetto
  • 1700 block of Bellevue Road
  • Wafer Road and Highway 80
  • Highway 162 and Crouch Road
  • Highway 602 and Highway 162
  • 1100 block of Wafer Road
  • 1400 block of Linton Road
  • 600 block of Highway 162
  • 5400 block of Linton Cutoff
  • Bellevue Road near Dogwood
  • Highway 157 N
  • Highway 80 near Bellevue Road
  • Tree across road in 2900 block of Old Plain Dealing Road

DeSoto Fire District #3 posted the following about high water in their area:

  • Twin Oaks Stonewall/Frierson Road

Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports many highways and roads across Sabine Parish are experiencing high water this...

Posted by Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Over in Harrison County, Texas, the sheriff’s office is reporting high water on the following roads:

  • FM 31 one mile south of Woodley Road - CLOSED
  • Woodley and Floyd Evans on the north side of FM 31 - CLOSED
  • 1.2 miles south of FM 2625 - Strickland Springs Road - IMPASSABLE
  • 5500 Strickland Springs Road - IMPASSABLE
  • Candyman Road - FLOODED
  • FM 9 - FLOODED

The continued rain precipitation is causing flooding issues with multiple County Roads. Thankfully the flooding appears...

Posted by Harrison County Marshall Texas Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

LOTS of flooded roads out there y'all. Let us know where you see water and DON'T DRIVE THROUGH IT!!!

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

The sheriff’s office says deputies have already rescued three drivers from high water overnight. When approaching high water on the road, turn around, don’t drown.

MORE>>> Injuries, storm damage to homes reported in east Texas

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Crash claims life of Homer woman who was student-athlete nearing graduation from SAU Tech
Four juveniles have been booked with second-degree murder in connection with the March 21 death...
4 juveniles linked to woman’s carjacking, dragging death in custody, NOPD says
(Gray TV file photo illustration)
Injuries, storm damage to homes reported in east Texas
Mid-city fatal carjacking
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman

Latest News

Drone video of homes leveled by Arabi tornado
GETTING ANSWERS: How to help New Orleans area tornado victims
Thursday will be a sun-filled day with no rain
Sunny and dry weather continues for several days
Thursday will be a sun-filled day with no rain
Beautiful and dry weather for days
Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards declares State of Emergency following tornadoes; will tour impacted areas Wednesday
WEBXTRA: New Beginnings Baptist Church assisting in Upshur County storm recovery
East Texas church assisting with disaster recovery after Upshur County tornado