High water reported on ArkLaTex roads
(KSLA) - Severe weather moved through the ArkLaTex area overnight Monday (March 21) into Tuesday. The storm system brought torrential downpours, flash flooding, and multiple tornadoes watches/warnings.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is reporting the following roads have high water:
- I-20 E at mile marker 4
- Roy Road at MLK Drive
- LA 173 at N Lakeshore Drive
- LA 173 at Bostwick
- US 171 at Old Mansfield Road
- Waterwood Drive at W 70th Street
- Keithville-Kingston Road at Ivory Lane
- E Starwood Lane and W Starwood Lane in Greenwood
The following roads in Bossier Parish have high water and may be impassable:
- 4200 block of Palmetto
- 1700 block of Bellevue Road
- Wafer Road and Highway 80
- Highway 162 and Crouch Road
- Highway 602 and Highway 162
- 1100 block of Wafer Road
- 1400 block of Linton Road
- 600 block of Highway 162
- 5400 block of Linton Cutoff
- Bellevue Road near Dogwood
- Highway 157 N
- Highway 80 near Bellevue Road
- Tree across road in 2900 block of Old Plain Dealing Road
DeSoto Fire District #3 posted the following about high water in their area:
- Twin Oaks Stonewall/Frierson Road
Over in Harrison County, Texas, the sheriff’s office is reporting high water on the following roads:
- FM 31 one mile south of Woodley Road - CLOSED
- Woodley and Floyd Evans on the north side of FM 31 - CLOSED
- 1.2 miles south of FM 2625 - Strickland Springs Road - IMPASSABLE
- 5500 Strickland Springs Road - IMPASSABLE
- Candyman Road - FLOODED
- FM 9 - FLOODED
The sheriff’s office says deputies have already rescued three drivers from high water overnight. When approaching high water on the road, turn around, don’t drown.
