High water reported on ArkLaTex roads

(KSLA) - Severe weather moved through the ArkLaTex area overnight Monday (March 21) into Tuesday. The storm system brought torrential downpours, flash flooding, and multiple tornadoes watches/warnings.

Update on flash flooding risk First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman updates us on the Flash Flooding we're seeing and if more severe weather is ahead.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is reporting the following roads have high water:

I-20 E at mile marker 4

Roy Road at MLK Drive

LA 173 at N Lakeshore Drive

LA 173 at Bostwick

US 171 at Old Mansfield Road

Waterwood Drive at W 70th Street

Keithville-Kingston Road at Ivory Lane

E Starwood Lane and W Starwood Lane in Greenwood

The following roads in Bossier Parish have high water and may be impassable:

4200 block of Palmetto

1700 block of Bellevue Road

Wafer Road and Highway 80

Highway 162 and Crouch Road

Highway 602 and Highway 162

1100 block of Wafer Road

1400 block of Linton Road

600 block of Highway 162

5400 block of Linton Cutoff

Bellevue Road near Dogwood

Highway 157 N

Highway 80 near Bellevue Road

Tree across road in 2900 block of Old Plain Dealing Road

DeSoto Fire District #3 posted the following about high water in their area:

Twin Oaks Stonewall/Frierson Road

Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports many highways and roads across Sabine Parish are experiencing high water this...

Over in Harrison County, Texas, the sheriff’s office is reporting high water on the following roads:

FM 31 one mile south of Woodley Road - CLOSED

Woodley and Floyd Evans on the north side of FM 31 - CLOSED

1.2 miles south of FM 2625 - Strickland Springs Road - IMPASSABLE

5500 Strickland Springs Road - IMPASSABLE

Candyman Road - FLOODED

FM 9 - FLOODED

The continued rain precipitation is causing flooding issues with multiple County Roads. Thankfully the flooding appears...

LOTS of flooded roads out there y'all. Let us know where you see water and DON'T DRIVE THROUGH IT!!!

The sheriff’s office says deputies have already rescued three drivers from high water overnight. When approaching high water on the road, turn around, don’t drown.

