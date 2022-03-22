Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

DeSantis declares Florida native best swimmer after she finished second to Lia Thomas in NCAA event

Gov. Rob DeSantis said he is claiming swimmer Emma Weyant, a Florida native, is the best female swimmer in the 500-yard freestyle. (Source: WFTS/CNN)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is criticizing the NCAA after transgender swimmer Lia Thomas won the Division I national championship in the 500-yard women’s freestyle.

WWSB reports DeSantis issued a proclamation Tuesday declaring Sarasota native Emma Weyant, who placed second, as the winner.

Weyant competes for the University of Virginia, and she previously won an Olympic silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 games in the 400-meter individual medley.

Emma Weyant reacts after winning the women's 400-meter individual medley final during wave 2 of...
Emma Weyant reacts after winning the women's 400-meter individual medley final during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Omaha, Neb.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Thomas, who attends the University of Pennsylvania, made history as the first transgender woman to win an NCAA Division I championship, beating Weyant by 1.75 seconds.

“By allowing men to compete in women’s sports, the NCAA is destroying opportunities for women, making a mockery of its championships, and perpetuating a fraud,” wrote DeSantis. “In Florida, we reject these lies and recognize Sarasota’s Emma Weyant as the best women’s swimmer in the 500y freestyle.”

Weyant has not commented publicly on DeSantis’ proclamation.

University of Pennsylvania transgender athlete Lia Thomas swims in a preliminary heat for the...
University of Pennsylvania transgender athlete Lia Thomas swims in a preliminary heat for the 500 meter freestyle at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Georgia Tech in Atlanta.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Thomas’ victory has increased the debate about whether transgender women should compete in female athletics. She has followed NCAA and Ivy League rules since she began her transition in 2019.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Crash claims life of Homer woman who was student-athlete nearing graduation from SAU Tech
Four juveniles have been booked with second-degree murder in connection with the March 21 death...
4 juveniles linked to woman’s carjacking, dragging death in custody, NOPD says
(Gray TV file photo illustration)
Injuries, storm damage to homes reported in east Texas
Mid-city fatal carjacking
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman

Latest News

A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana digging out after tornadoes plow through homes
FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, on...
Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies
The justices sent the case back to the Wisconsin Supreme Court saying its members are 'free to...
Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps
The site where an 800-room luxury hotel will be built alongside the Broward County Convention...
Pandemic relief money spent on hotel, ballpark, ski slopes
Texarkana Texas PD investigating suspicious death