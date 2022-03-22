Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

City of Cushing sustains damage to trees, powerlines, roads in storm aftermath

Damage seen in the aftermath of an overnight storm in Cushing on March 22, 2022.
Damage seen in the aftermath of an overnight storm in Cushing on March 22, 2022.(KTRE)
By Brianna Linn and KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSHING, Texas (KTRE) - Monday night’s severe weather blew through the city of Cushing, piling debris and downed power lines into roadways.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s department said they’ve seen reports of a possible tornado go through the Sacul and Cushing area last night. Damage to power lines was observed amid debris on State Highway 204 on both sides of the road. Significant damage is seen from bent road signs and fallen trees.

The City of Cushing experienced damage from Monday night's severe weather.
The City of Cushing experienced damage from Monday night's severe weather.(KTRE)

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff Office said deputies are currently performing house to house checks in the Cushing area, and county road and bridge crews, along with the Texas A&M Forest Service, TxDOT, and others are working to clear roads and contact residents.

Additionally, Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell has declared the county a disaster area and the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office is asking people whose property was damaged to make a report to the Texas Division of Emergency management at this link: https://bit.ly/3tuCi3O

Survey responses will help assess the extent of the damage and identify where resources are most immediately needed.

The City of Cushing experienced damage from Monday night's severe weather.
The City of Cushing experienced damage from Monday night's severe weather.(KTRE)

Currently, the sheriff’s office said County Roads 886, 883, 884, 885 and 887 are inaccessible by vehicle, but county road crews are working to clear a route between County Roads 886 and 883.

The sheriff’s office also said Cutting Edge Tree Service in Cushing has offered to cut access routes for people who may be blocked in by fallen trees. They can be contacted by calling (936) 615-3083.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash claims life of Homer woman who was student-athlete nearing graduation from SAU Tech
From left to right: Johnterrius Gilbert, 28, KenMonte Gilmore, 24, Russell Heard, 25, and...
4 arrests made in connection with deadly shooting in 2020
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi
Unricka Johns, 39, was arrested and charged with one count of attempted second degree murder.
Woman facing attempted murder charge following shooting

Latest News

NWS confirms seven tornadoes in East Texas.
NWS reports total of 7 tornadoes hit East Texas
Texas residents impacted by tornadoes can report storm damage
Texas residents impacted by tornadoes can report storm damage
We are tracking warm and sunny conditions on the way for the ArkLaTex this weekend.
Beautiful weather continues Thursday
The Texas Division of Emergency Management is asking residents affected by this week's severe...
SEVERE WEATHER: Report damage to the Texas Dept. of Emergency Management here
Thursday will be a sun-filled day with no rain
Sunny and dry weather continues for several days