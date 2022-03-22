City of Cushing sustains damage to trees, powerlines, roads in storm aftermath

CUSHING, Texas (KTRE) - Monday night’s severe weather blew through the city of Cushing, piling debris and downed power lines into roadways.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s department said they’ve seen reports of a possible tornado go through the Sacul and Cushing area last night. Damage to power lines was observed amid debris on State Highway 204 on both sides of the road. Significant damage is seen from bent road signs and fallen trees.

The City of Cushing experienced damage from Monday night's severe weather. (KTRE)

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff Office said deputies are currently performing house to house checks in the Cushing area, and county road and bridge crews, along with the Texas A&M Forest Service, TxDOT, and others are working to clear roads and contact residents.

Additionally, Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell has declared the county a disaster area and the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office is asking people whose property was damaged to make a report to the Texas Division of Emergency management at this link: https://bit.ly/3tuCi3O

Survey responses will help assess the extent of the damage and identify where resources are most immediately needed.

Currently, the sheriff’s office said County Roads 886, 883, 884, 885 and 887 are inaccessible by vehicle, but county road crews are working to clear a route between County Roads 886 and 883.

The sheriff’s office also said Cutting Edge Tree Service in Cushing has offered to cut access routes for people who may be blocked in by fallen trees. They can be contacted by calling (936) 615-3083.

