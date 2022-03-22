Getting Answers
BPCC no longer offering women’s basketball program

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) is no longer offering a women’s basketball program.

On Tuesday, March 22, the college released the following statement about the restructuring of its athletics department:

“Recently, Bossier Parish Community College made the decision to no longer offer Women’s Basketball in addition to Track and Field beginning the Fall 2022 semester.  A difficult decision such as this was made after careful consideration of the future of BPCC Athletics as a whole.  BPCC wishes to thank Interim Head Women’s Basketball Coach Stephanie Williams for her service to our athletes and to BPCC, and we wish her the best in her future coaching endeavors.”

