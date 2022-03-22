Getting Answers
Bowie deputies get 12% pay raise

$5,150 boost in starting pay will help with recruitment efforts, sheriff says
The 12% pay raise that Bowie County commissioners approved for sheriff's deputies is the law officers' first substantial pay boost in more than 10 years, said sheriff's Lt. Rob Hadaway, who has been patrolling Bowie County for 18 years.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — Deputies with one east Texas sheriff’s office have gotten what they say is a vote of confidence from county leaders.

Bowie County commissioners have approved a 12% pay raise. The boost will mean an extra $5,150 a year for deputies who are just starting out.

It’s deputies’ first substantial pay increase in more than 10 years, sheriff’s Lt. Rob Hadaway said.

“The price of everything going up like it is in this country and everywhere else, it will help. It will help at home and everywhere else.”

Hadaway, who for 18 years has patrolled the roads of Bowie County as a sheriff’s deputy, said he and the other deputies are encouraged by the pay increase.

“I think it will be a good morale booster for the Sheriff’s Office as well.”

"We have several openings right now; and we are looking for qualified applicants if anyone is interested," Bowie County, Texas, Sheriff Jeff Neal said. "The county has been lower paid than other agencies in our area. So to get a 12% pay raise will help us attract more applicants."(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

The boost means starting pay for a Bowie County deputy — currently $42,916.87 a year — will rise to $48,066.89 a year, Sheriff Jeff Neal said. And that, he said, should help with recruitment efforts.

“We have several openings right now; and we are looking for qualified applicants if anyone is interested,” Neal said. “The county has been lower paid than other agencies in our area. So to get a 12% pay raise will help us attract more applicants.”

The pay increase will begin next month.

“It’s nice to have the vote of confidence from the Commissioners Court and the judge to see their approval to what we are doing,” the sheriff said.

