Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, Golden Eagles honored with exhibit at New Orleans Jazz Museum featuring photos showing tribe through the years

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When the newest exhibit at the New Orleans Jazz Museum opens Wednesday, it will feature photos taken of Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, as well as his tribe and family The Golden Eagles.

The exhibit, which opens with a performance by Boudreaux at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, highlights the work of long-time professional photographer Erika Goldring.

Goldring has been photographing Boudreaux and his tribe since Hurricane Katrina, becoming a member of the family.

“In 2020, I had marked 15 years,” Goldring said. “I was like wow, this is a time to do something with all the images.”

While the pandemic delayed the opening of the exhibit, Goldring said she feels now is the right time. Recently, it was announced that Monk was nominated for a Grammy, along with his son and grandson.

“Monk turned 80 in December, and the three generations nominated for a Grammy in the same category, was a pretty big deal,” Goldring added.

The display is a rare chance for Boudreaux, his family, and museum visitors to reflect back on the years Monk and his family have spent masking as Mardi Gras Indians, viewing photos from various Mardi Gras’ and other events they’ve been part of.

Monk has been masking since he was 12 years old.

“When we was kids, when we first started masking, they’d put us in jail. And the judge told them, ‘Don’t send these Indians in here, don’t bring them in here no more, because this is their tradition,’” Monk Boudreaux said. “We’ve been here a long time.”

Now, Mardi Gras Indians are a revered part of the cultural fabric of the city, with tourists from around the world descending on New Orleans during Mardi Gras to try and catch a glimpse.

But it hasn’t always been that way. After Katrina, the city was a shell of itself, empty and devoid of life.

It was up to the Mardi Gras Indians, and Big Chief Boudreaux, to bring that back.

“The city wasn’t back together, but we were. Yeah, we came out that year after Katrina,” Monk Boudreaux said, reflecting back on pictures from the first Mardi Gras post-Katrina.

The children in the pictures are now grown, future generations that Monk has inspired to not only carry on the tradition of masking as Mardi Gras Indians, but to be musicians.

J’Wan Boudreaux is one of those children, or was. Now, at 25, he’s nominated for his second Grammy.

“A lot of youngsters, you never know what they may drift off into. But music has always been like, whatever I do, music’s involved,” said J’Wan Boudreaux. “Even my kids wanna hear my songs. They know them word for word now.”

“He’s walking around like he’s a regular person, but he’s a legend,” said J’Wan of his grandfather, Monk.

David Kunian, curator of the New Orleans Jazz Museum, said Monk’s Mardi Gras Indian music is New Orleans music, enshrined in the living memory of the music scene in the Crescent City.

“Monk is one of the first guys to record it, to sing it, and he has continued doing it now for 40 plus years,” Kunian said. “It’s all great music. Especially Monk and the folks he came up with too, it’s incredible stuff.”

The exhibit will celebrate the legacy of Big Chief Monk Boudreaux and the Black masking Indians through a series of photographs taken by Goldring over the years. It begins at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the New Orleans Jazz Museum, and includes a live performance by Boudreaux himself.

