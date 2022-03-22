3 candidates prepare for Mansfield’s mayoral race

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - The race for mayor is underway in Mansfield, La.

In less than a week, ballots will be cast between the three candidates: incumbent John Mayweather, Thomas Jones and Joseph Hall Jr. One common denominator the challengers share is the vision of a prosperous future for Mansfield. However, their agendas differ.

Mayweather says he believes infrastructure is a main priority. For Jones, his focus is drinking water and building more homes. Hall says creating more jobs and bringing business to the city is very important.

Mayweather says he wants to continue to build on what he’s done over the last four years.

“Right now, I’m doing the best I can do with what we have, and we have kept this city moving for the last four years. We have worked with the police department, that has brought people together with the city. We have worked with the fire department. We have worked with the D.A. to try to help youth stay out of trouble,” he said.

Jones is planning to try a new approach to help the community.

“The city is going in a direction not favorable for our citizens and I want to change the narrative and go in a different direction. We have lost businesses,” he said.

Hall says he has the experience needed to run the city.

“I’ve been on the city council for 16 years, and looking at the condition of our city, I felt it’s my time to run and improve our conditions.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.