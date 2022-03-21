Getting Answers
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say

Surveillance video shows a mother's suspected vehicle as she leaves her son, officials said.
By Jared Goffinet and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – An Indiana mother who is accused of abandoning her 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism outside in Ohio could face up to 11 years in prison, prosecutors say.

The Feb. 17 event was caught on two separate residential surveillance cameras from homes in the area.

Police say Heather Adkins, 32, left her son, Martin Thomas Adkins, outside on a rainy, cold night in an unfamiliar area 70 miles from home.

Footage shows a white SUV that officials say Adkins was driving stop for at least 16 seconds around 8 p.m. and “basically kick (Martin) out the car,” Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said.

Videos show Martin coming in and out of camera view, wandering the unfamiliar area alone for more than an hour.

Eventually, a passing driver saw Martin waving his arms on the side of the road, pulled over and called police. Another civilian who spotted Martin stopped and allowed him to warm up in their vehicle until police arrived.

Not knowing Martin was nonverbal at the time, one of the officers asked him questions trying to figure out how he came to be walking alone outside on a cold, wet night.

After talking with witnesses, police took Martin to the ambulance to get checked on. Aside from being wet and cold, the EMT said Martin was OK.

Once Martin was in police care, they shared his photo publicly, asking for help to find his family. The photos of Martin were seen by Shelbyville, Indiana residents who recognized him.

Officers, civilians comfort abandoned child

“It’s heartbreaking to imagine what this nonverbal, 5-year-old boy went through. I’m certain he was confused and hurt,” Deters said. “His mother, being the person with whom he totally depended upon, dumps him on a dangerous road – in the pouring rain – to fend for himself, 70 miles from his home.”

Adkins was arrested in Georgetown, Kentucky, two days after police say she abandoned her son.

Following her arrest, Adkins claimed in a jailhouse interview she left her son with a friend and did not abandon him. Adkins eventually admitted she did not leave her son with anyone.

She was extradited to Ohio from Kentucky on March 2.

If she is convicted on both kidnapping and child endangering children charges, Adkins could spend 11 years in prison, Deters said. Deters also said there was an adult male in the vehicle with Adkins, but he is not facing charges because he is not Martin’s father nor guardian and therefore had “no duty of care.”

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

