United Nonprofits holds SET22 get-acquainted cookout ahead of summer trip to Disney

Purpose is to expose kids to life outside Shreveport and to teach them financial literacy
(SET22 WEBSITE)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Some people got together Sunday, March 20 at Ford Park to meet and greet their travel buddies.

The SET22 cookout was a kickoff for a summer empowerment trip spearheaded by United Nonprofits Inc.

Barrington Gipson, the group’s president, said this year they are going to Disney.

The purpose of the trip is to expose kids to life outside Shreveport and to teach them financial literacy.

Three hundred people signed up to go on the trip.

“All the time, people say there is nothing for our students and nothing for our kids to do. But I’m here to tell you that’s different. We’re here to combat that and make sure we have something for our kids. Last year, me and my four children went at a very affordable price; and we did a bunch of fundraisers to help lower the price. It’s all about educated exposure for us; what we are here to do is combat the negativity. If they are exposed to different environments, they will be different products for Shreveport.”

It is the seventh year of the annual summer trip. Last year, they went to Las Vegas.

The goal is to fundraise for the trip that will be held July 7-11.

