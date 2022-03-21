Texarkana firefighters battle commercial fire
Authorities say a vacant furniture store is on fire
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — There’s a commercial fire in downtown Texarkana, Texas.
