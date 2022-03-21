Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Texarkana firefighters battle commercial fire

Authorities say a vacant furniture store is on fire
Firefighters battled a blaze in a vacant furniture store in downtown Texarkana, Texas, on the...
Firefighters battled a blaze in a vacant furniture store in downtown Texarkana, Texas, on the evening of March 21, 2022.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Fred Gamble
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — There’s a commercial fire in downtown Texarkana, Texas.

Authorities say a vacant furniture store is on fire.

This is a developing situation. Further details are not yet available.

KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Crash claims life of Homer woman who was student-athlete nearing graduation from SAU Tech
Four juveniles have been booked with second-degree murder in connection with the March 21 death...
4 juveniles linked to woman’s carjacking, dragging death in custody, NOPD says
(Gray TV file photo illustration)
Injuries, storm damage to homes reported in east Texas
Mid-city fatal carjacking
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman

Latest News

Texarkana Texas PD investigating suspicious death
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
4-H Club members work on the urban farm March 23, 2022, in downtown Shreveport.
Urban farm aims to start harvesting in late spring and early summer
Drone video of homes leveled by Arabi tornado
GETTING ANSWERS: How to help New Orleans area tornado victims
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspection