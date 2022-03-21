TORNADO WATCH: Severe weather possible tonight

(KSLA) - A Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of the ArkLaTex until 3am.

Monday night will have strong to severe storms with all modes of severe weather possible. This includes strong winds, large hail, tornadoes, and even some flooding. The threat for severe weather will end in the morning with all the rain pushing out by Tuesday afternoon.

SUBMIT WEATHER PHOTOS

As we go throughout the night, storms will continue to slowly push east across the ArkLaTex. The rain will continue to be heavy and may cause a flooding threat in some locations. Especially if the line of storms stalls or slows down at all. Rainfall totals when this is all said and down may be roughly 2-4 inches in some spots. As you go to sleep tonight, make sure you have some way of receiving alerts that will wake you up in case severe weather strikes your location. Also have a plan in place so you can jump into action. The rain and storms will last throughout the night into your Tuesday. The entire KSLA Weather team will be watching the storms overnight to keep you First Aware and First Alert.

Tuesday will start off with more rain and storms. Some of the storms could still be severe. Around sunrise the storms may not be as strong as overnight, but still bringing torrential downpours. As the sun comes up, the rain is expected to intensify and more severe weather will be likely. The good news for the ArkLaTex is that by that time, the worst of the weather is expected to push to the east of the ArkLaTex. This is when the cold front will be sweeping through to bring an end to any severe potential. I would expect a wet commute Tuesday morning, then possibly a dry and maybe even a sunny drive home in the evening.

Once the cold front moves through Tuesday afternoon or so, the rain chances will go down. We may have one more brief line of showers move through in the afternoon with the cold front, but this will not be severe. So for your Tuesday, it will be a nasty start with a not so bad finish to the day.

Wednesday will go back to nice and dry weather. The sunshine will be back for majority of the ArkLaTex, and that will help to dry things back up. Our yards may be more like a pond by this point, so any sunshine and dry weather will help! Temperatures will be a little cooler, thanks to the cold front. Highs will warm up to the lower to mid 60s.

Thursday and Friday will also be nice and dry. There will be some passing clouds at times, but still plenty of sunshine to mix in as well. Temperatures will remain cool for late March with highs in the lower to mid 60s.

This weekend will be absolutely beautiful! I am not expecting any rain, and barely any clouds! So look for complete sunshine throughout both days. Temperatures will go back up to near normal for this time of the year with highs in the mid 70s. Any weekend outdoor plans look good to go!

Stay weather aware tonight and Tuesday morning! Remember to have some way of waking you up in severe weather hits your location.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.