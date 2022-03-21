Severe weather possible tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend with some of the great weather that we got treated to across the ArkLaTex. As we turn to a new week that will not be the case as we are tracking strong and potentially severe thunderstorms that will be rolling through the ArkLaTex tonight and Tuesday morning. While the greatest potential for severe weather will be to our southwest and southeast respectively, all threats will be possible overnight, including tornadoes. On top the severe weather torrential rain is likely early Tuesday morning as well. By Tuesday afternoon our weather will begin to improve and we should be able to stay dry the rest of the week. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 60s Wednesday through Friday, but this weekend we should see highs move back towards the 70s.

Tracking strong and severe storms to roll through the region overnight and early Tuesday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning even though we are not expecting storms until the evening hours you will probably want to grab an umbrella as you head out the door, just in case. This will be especially true across East Texas as storms will start to roll in once we get into the afternoon hours. This evening a line of strong and severe thunderstorms will develop across Central Texas and will start to push towards the region. While the environmental conditions will be the most conducive for severe weather to our west we are still concerned about all hazards once this line starts to move into the region after 10 PM. Due to that, parts of the ArkLaTex are under an Enhanced Risk (Tier 3 of 5) for severe weather.

During the overnight hours, while the tornadic potential, will go down we are seeing more and more indications that the line of thunderstorms will stall across the ArkLaTex, making for torrential rainfall early Tuesday morning. We do have Flood Watches up for most of the ArkLaTex through 4 PM Tuesday. Also more severe weather could be possible Tuesday across the southeast tier of the region. By Tuesday afternoon the storms should clear out and our weather will improve as cooler air will begin to move and temperatures will start to fall from the low to mid-70s early.

As we go through the rest of the work week we are expecting cooler but dry weather ahead for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures should be in the low to mid-60s the rest of the week along with ample sunshine on the way as well. There will be some seasonably cool mornings later in the week, especially on Thursday and Friday before more mild air begins to move in.

Looking ahead to the weekend we could be tracking more picture perfect weather on tap for the ArkLaTex. Expect ample sunshine both days of the weekend along with high temperatures that will be moving up, but still not anticipating any toasty weather as highs should be in the low 70s each day. So if you are making plans over the weekend you will once again have the green light to do so.

In the meantime, please make sure you have a way to get alerts today! Have a great Monday and be safe!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.