One injured in rollover wreck in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person was injured in a rollover wreck in Shreveport involving at least one vehicle.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 7:46 p.m. Sunday, March 20 in the 1600 block of Centenary Boulevard.

That’s when four Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a medical emergency at Centenary at Wyandotte Street. A minute later, two city police units were dispatched to a traffic accident at the same location.

A four-door vehicle somehow wound up on its side with a utility pole atop it.

One person who was in that vehicle was taken to the hospital by Fire Department medics, said a police officer on the scene.

Witnesses said the injured motorist is a female. The extent of her injuries was not immediately known, but they said she appeared to be OK.

