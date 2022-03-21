Getting Answers
One injured in rollover wreck in Shreveport

Utility pole landed on overturned vehicle
One person was hurt when this vehicle overturned and a utility pole landed atop it in the 1600 block of Centenary Boulevard in Shreveport on the night of March 20, 2022.(Source: Destinee Patterson/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Destinee Patterson
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person was injured in a rollover wreck in Shreveport involving at least one vehicle.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 7:46 p.m. Sunday, March 20 in the 1600 block of Centenary Boulevard.

That’s when four Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a medical emergency at Centenary at Wyandotte Street. A minute later, two city police units were dispatched to a traffic accident at the same location.

A four-door vehicle somehow wound up on its side with a utility pole atop it.

One person who was in that vehicle was taken to the hospital by Fire Department medics, said a police officer on the scene.

Witnesses said the injured motorist is a female. The extent of her injuries was not immediately known, but they said she appeared to be OK.

I-20 E reopened in Shreveport following big-rig wreck