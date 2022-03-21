‘Maury’ show ending after more than 30 years on TV

(WVUE) - After being on air for more than 30 years and 31 seasons talking about teen pregnancies, infidelities, and who is or is not the father, “Maury” is coming to an end.

According to Deadline, it was confirmed by NBCUniversal, the show will be wrapping up the current season. It was a mutual decision between the studio and host Maury Povich.

New episodes will air in September then the show will air in syndication afterwards.

The veteran talk show host made his debut in 1991 as “The Maury Povich Show” before finally shortening the title to just “Maury” in 1998. The show was known for controversial and salacious topics from airing DNA tests of infidelity and paternity test, which became a notable catchphrase, “You are not the father.”

The cancellation comes after other daytime talk shows got axed which includes: “Judge Jerry,” “The Nick Cannon Show,” and the “Wendy Williams Show.”

