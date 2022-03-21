La. community colleges training workers for disaster recovery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new program by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office will support technical and community colleges in training workers to work and assist during natural disasters.

Thousands of workers get called to action after a natural disaster. Often, crews from states all across the country respond to Louisiana for disaster recovery.

“It’s vital for us to have you know our citizens working to rebuild their own state,” Dr. Toni Myers, Assistant Vice Chancellor of Workforce Solutions for Baton Rouge Community College, says.

The new program from the governor’s office, Pro Louisiana, supports technical and community colleges training workers with skills they need to handle natural disaster cleanup.

BRCC is one of the seven schools that will start training folks to handle heavy equipment operator training.

“The initial courses will be heavy equipment operators, which are high demand. High paying hobs which actually are needed during the mitigation in flood recovery when something happens in Louisiana,” Myers adds.

Take into consideration workers who are operating an excavator to remove a tree from a fallen powerline, those are the type of skilled workers needed. BRCC says they will offer morning and night classes starting in May.

“They will be able to, once they get certified, go to work you know immediately for companies that actually help to rebuild after any kind of disaster. So, you have people right here at home who can actually go in and do the work that is needed,” Myers says.

BRCC will have an open house Wednesday, March 23, at its Port Allen campus between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. if you are interested in signing up for the program.

