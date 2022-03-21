Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Gas prices sink slowly after hitting record high

A recent survey by AAA showed that 59% of drivers said they would change driving habits or...
A recent survey by AAA showed that 59% of drivers said they would change driving habits or lifestyles if the cost of gas hit $4 per gallon.(Gray)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - After hitting a record high of $4.33 on March 11, the national average for a gallon of gasoline is sinking slowly, hitting $4.25.

That’s seven cents less than a week ago, but still $1.37 more than a year ago, according to AAA.

Maryland saw the largest decrease in price with the average being 46 cents less than it was last week.

AAA cites the lower global price of crude oil for the drop in price.

According to AAA, there is typically a seasonal uptick in demand for fuel, but demand has dipped this year.

“Usually this time of year, with warmer weather and longer days, we’d see an uptick in gasoline demand as more people hit the road,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But we had a slight drop in demand last week, which may be due to higher pump prices.”

A recent survey by AAA showed that 59% of drivers said they would change driving habits or lifestyles if the cost of gas hit $4 per gallon.

“The drop in gas demand is contributing to price decreases, but the recent reversal in oil prices is creating downward pressure on pump prices,” AAA reported. “If the oil price continues to decline, pump prices will likely follow suit. However, should oil prices start to climb again, pump prices will likely follow.”

California has the highest average price at $5.85 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayde Land, 38 (left), and Michael Olson, 30 (right)
2 inmates captured after escape from Bowie County Jail Annex; 1 inmate fatally shot
Senior Airman Faith Crocker is suing the Department of Defense after her religious exemption...
Senior airman at BAFB sues Defense Dept. over denial of religious exemption to vaccine mandate
(Gray TV file photo illustration)
Injuries, storm damage to homes reported in east Texas
Mid-city fatal carjacking
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman
Four juveniles have been booked with second-degree murder in connection with the March 21 death...
4 juveniles linked to woman’s carjacking, dragging death in custody, NOPD says

Latest News

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson talks about her role in her Supreme Court nomination hearing on...
LIVE: Jackson pushes back on GOP critics, defends record at Senate hearing for Supreme Court confirmation
UNLV physicists pioneered a new laser-heating technique in a diamond anvil cell as part of...
Scientists discover a new form of ice, could be found outside of solar system
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing 14-year-old girl from Utah found; Amber Alert canceled
A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol
FILE - Flooded streets and homes are shown in the Spring Meadow subdivision in LaPlace, La.,...
HUD to send out nearly $3 billion in disaster relief grants