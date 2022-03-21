Former Green Oaks football standout, Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White launches foundation to help others

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tre’Davious White was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he’s a two-time Pro Bowler, two-time All Pro, and in 2019, he led the league in NFL interceptions.

Since White has been in the league, he has always thought of his hometown of Shreveport. In 2017, the cornerback partnered with Adidas for a shoe giveaway in the Cooper Road area, the same area where he grew up. In November of 2021, he partnered with Brookshire’s to give away 1,000 turkeys to members of the community.

Now, he has created a foundation aimed at doing even more for the community. It’s called Reaching for Excellence, and it’s “a foundation that seeks to enrich the lives by providing mentorship and leadership.”

White, who is a native of Shreveport, graduated valedictorian of his class at Green Oaks High. He went on to earn a scholarship from LSU, where he was a football standout.

“Both Northwestern Louisiana and Buffalo, NY will be areas of focus as Reaching for Excellence sets to inspire change for years to come,” the foundation’s website says.

Several organization have partnered with the foundation to help it succeed. They include Southern University Shreveport Louisiana, Brookshire’s Food & Pharmacy, the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, and Adidas.

You can learn more about Reaching for Excellence and how you can help here.

