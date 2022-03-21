Getting Answers
Colin Kaepernick works out with Saints WR at Edna Karr

FILE -Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and...
FILE -Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga., on Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)(Todd Kirkland | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Colin Kaepernick was in New Orleans Monday morning after accepting a Saints wide receiver’s offer to come down and workout.

Wideout Jalen McCleskey extended the offer Sunday.

“Kaepernick, get out to Nola, we always lookin to put work in,” McCleskey tweeted.

“Let’s get it!” Kaepernick replied. “I’m on my way!”

Video surfaced Monday of the duo working out at Edna Karr High School.

McCleskey, a 24-year-old Tulane grad, signed a reserve/futures contract in January and has not recorded any stats with the Saints yet.

The Saints re-signed Jameis Winston to a two-year deal Monday just after noon, according to NFL Insiders.

Last week, the former 49ers quarterback, now a free agent, worked out with Seattle Seahawks pro-bowler Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks are also in the market for a man under center after Russell Wilson signed with the Denver Broncos.

Kaepernick, 34, hasn’t thrown a pass in the NFL since the 2016 season after his protests against social injustice and police brutality became the center of controversy nationwide. He reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with the NFL in 2019.

