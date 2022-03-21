2 inmates captured after escape from Bowie County Jail Annex; 1 inmate fatally shot

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - On Monday, March 21, two inmates escaped from the Bowie County Jail Annex in downtown Texarkana sometime after 12 a.m.

Michael Olson, 30, was being held for felony assault and a probation violation, while Wayde Land, 38, was in jail for burglary of a building and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

The inmates escaped by breaking through the cinder block exterior wall on the south side of the facility. Once outside, they were able to maneuver through perimeter fencing and wire before leaving the grounds.

“It’s hard to tell if they had any kinds of plan or just had the opportunity and took it,” said Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal.

According to officials, while dogs with the Texas Department of Corrections were tracking the escapees, Texarkana, Ark. police made contact with the men in the 200 block of East Street. While one officer was taking an escapee into custody, the second officer was met with resistance by the other inmate, who began to fight and tried to gain control of the officer’s handgun.

During the struggle, the gun was fired, causing the first officer to shoot the inmate fighting the second officer. The inmate was pronounced dead at the scene. The inmate has been identified as Michael Olson, of Texarkana, Texas. The Arkansas State Crime Laboratory will conduct the autopsy.

Special agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division are continuing to collect statements from witnesses and evidence associated with the shooting.

Officials with the local police department have requested Arkansas State Police investigate the use of deadly force by one of the officers.

