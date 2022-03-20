Getting Answers
Shrevport’s Crawfest returns after 2-year hiatus

By Jessica Moore
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, Crawfest is officially back!

Shreveport’s Betty Virginia Park sprang to life Friday, March 18, with live music, multiple vendors and off course all the crawfish you can eat.

Musicians from across the state are set to perform throughout the weekend. Festival organizer Matt Snyder says the wants the event to continue to expand each year.

“I think it’s important to have the people that live in your community be proud of your community and come down and enjoy parts of the community together. Also, the second side of that is, when people visit from out of town, you want them to come in and see a part of the city that’s special. You want them to say, ‘That was Shreveport,’” he said.

Sunday is the last day of the fest. It begins at 12 p.m. and will go until 7 p.m. Tickets are $7.

