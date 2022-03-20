Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Shooting wounds 4 in Austin, Texas; suspect in custody

Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the victims’ injures were not life-threatening,...
Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the victims’ injures were not life-threatening, and all four had been taken to the hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Four people were shot and wounded in downtown Austin, Texas, early Sunday as the city hosts the annual South by Southwest festival, police said.

The Austin Police Department told people to avoid the area at around 2:50 a.m., warning via Twitter that the gunman was still at large.

However, police tweeted that a suspect was in custody shortly before 5 a.m.

Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the victims’ injures were not life-threatening, and all four had been taken to the hospital.

The shooting took place in an area with several bars near where some SXSW festival events are held.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the festival to go virtual the last two years.

In 2019, multiple shootings took place as the festival drew to a close, prompting Austin’s police chief to pledge more security for the city’s entertainment district.

The weeklong arts and technology fest mixes tech, politics and entertainment. It started in 1987 as a small showcase for up-and-coming bands that turned into an international extravaganza, including movie premieres and performances from major artists.

___

The headline has been corrected to reflect that the shooting did not take place at the South by Southwest festival.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or Larry’s whereabouts are urged to contact...
TTPD names suspect in Walmart Neighborhood Market shooting
17-year-old wanted in connection to shooting turns self in
A firefighter at the scene was injured and sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment. The two...
Man dead in Webster Parish house fire; three injured
Caddo Parish Grand Jury returns charges for 6 individuals
Spenser Hudson, center, was identified by friends as the 46-year-old employee killed by a stray...
Bourbon Street bar worker killed by stray bullet, woman arrested, NOPD says

Latest News

Ukrainian officials say the Russian military hit an art school sheltering some 400 people only...
Ukraine: School sheltering hundreds bombed in Mariupol
The 22-year-old died after leaving a pizza restaurant, apparently getting caught in the...
Newspaper reporter was 1 of 2 killed in Virginia shooting
Saudi state-run media says that Yemen’s Houthi rebels have unleashed a barrage of drone and...
US official: Biden fortified Saudi Arabia’s Patriot missile supply
LaDOTD selects 3 contractors to submit design and build proposals for Jimmie Davis Bridge
LaDOTD selects 3 contractors to submit design and build proposals for Jimmie Davis Bridge
Man killed, wife and daughter hurt in afternoon house fire in Heflin
Man killed, wife and daughter hurt in afternoon house fire in Heflin