NPSO searching for suspect involved in Hwy 478 pursuit

Dajohn Maxwell Hymes
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Deputies with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office are seeking a Natchitoches man that led them on a pursuit on Hwy 478, then ditched the vehicle and fled into the woods on Saturday morning.

NPSO said Dajohn Maxwell Hymes, 28, is wanted for aggravated flight from an officer, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, driving under suspension, no vehicle license, speeding and other traffic violations.

Hymes is described as a black male, 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and browns eyes. He was last seen wearing dark colored clothes.

Vehicle found near the woods.
According to NPSO, a deputy attempted to stop a Honda passenger car on Hwy 478 on Saturday morning around 11 a.m. for speeding over 90 mph, and other traffic offenses. Hymes, the alleged driver of the vehicle, refused to stop and continued to travel at high speed until he ditched the vehicle near the Old River Road exit and fled into the woods.

The vehicle was impounded and deputies recovered a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun with laser sights and an extended magazine with 29 rounds of ammunition. It was also discovered that an object other than a key was used in the ignition and a false temporary tag was on the vehicle.

Smith & Wesson .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun
A National Crime Information Center Check revealed that the handgun had been reported stolen to the Natchitoches Police Department in June 2020 during an auto burglary in the City of Natchitoches.

If you see Hymes, you are advised not to approach him, but instead call 911 or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 352-6432.

Hymes’ Background:

It was also learned that Hymes was arrested in December 2018 following a 4-hour manhunt in Natchez in connection with a domestic disturbance. A stolen Glock .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun was recovered. In August of 2021, Hymes was arrested by Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Deputies on drug and weapons charges in Sabine Parish following a traffic stop. A .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun was seized in that arrest as well. Hymes has numerous other arrests and is a convicted felon. Deputies said Hymes reportedly has ties to the Natchitoches and Natchez areas.

