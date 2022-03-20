Getting Answers
Mary Springhill AME Church hosts free food giveaway

generic food drive
By Jade Myers
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Members of the Mary Springhill AME Church held a food giveaway on Saturday, March 19.

Hundreds of people attended to receive free food. This is the church’s second food drive this year. They provided items like potatoes, poultry, water and more.

”With rising gas prices and the cost of food increasing, and everything increasing, we know that there are food insecurities. We are blessed to be a blessing. To me we’re fulfilling Jesus’ commission to feed our brothers and our sisters,” said Steward Protem Cynthia Holman.

She said the church plans to do more drives and events in the future that will help those facing difficult times.

