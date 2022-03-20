Man dead in Webster Parish house fire; three injured

Getting Answers
A firefighter at the scene was injured and sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment. The two women were also sent to a hospital.(Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal | Facebook)
By Alex Onken
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HEFLIN, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine the cause of a fatal fire in Heflin on Saturday afternoon.

Dispatchers got the call around 4 p.m. March 19 to the 100 block of South Church Street.

Firefighters learned there had been three occupants in the home at the time of the fire; an elderly couple and their daughter. The daughter and mother escaped but were badly burned. The father’s body was later discovered inside.

Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office

The Heflin Volunteer Fire Department responded with assistance from Bienville Fire Districts 4 & 5.

A firefighter at the scene was injured and sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment. The two women were also sent to a hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for more information.

