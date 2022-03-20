Man dead in Webster Parish house fire; three injured

HEFLIN, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine the cause of a fatal fire in Heflin on Saturday afternoon.

Dispatchers got the call around 4 p.m. March 19 to the 100 block of South Church Street.

Firefighters learned there had been three occupants in the home at the time of the fire; an elderly couple and their daughter. The daughter and mother escaped but were badly burned. The father’s body was later discovered inside.

The Heflin Volunteer Fire Department responded with assistance from Bienville Fire Districts 4 & 5.

A firefighter at the scene was injured and sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment. The two women were also sent to a hospital.

NEWS ALERT- State Fire Marshal deputies are on the scene of a fire investigation in Heflin involving one death and three... Posted by Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal on Saturday, March 19, 2022

