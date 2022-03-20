LaDOTD chooses list of potential contractors for Jimmie Davis Bridge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Jimmie Davis Bridge could soon see some changes.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said they have chosen a list of contractors to submit proposals for the project.

“This is the natural process for a design build project where we actually look at qualifications for a team that is comprised of engineers, contractors and other contributors to the project. We narrow it down to three and then we go through the quest for proposal stage, where we allow the team to submit a proposal on what they intend to design and build. And then we’ll select a winner out of that group of three,” said Shawn Wilson, secretary of LaDOTD.

He explained the project would consist of.

“We’re proposing a new four lane structure and provide bicycle pedestrian accommodation on the existing Jimmie Davis Bridge, which is historic. People should understand that a part of the dollars we appropriated for this project includes the potential for the rehabilitation for this bridge,” Wilson said.

He said the estimated cost could be around $150 million. The cost is not set in stone yet because the final plans will be developed by the builder they select from the process.

Construction is expected to begin early next year.

