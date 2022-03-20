GSU program receives $2 million, encouraging black men to become educators

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University has received $2 million in federal funding for the “Call Me Mister” program. The program director says the money will be used for scholarships, preferred housing, and professional development and it’s all designed to encourage black men to become teachers.

In America, less than 2 percent of African-American men are educators.

“They have the opportunity to come to GSU with a full scholarship. When people think about a black male teacher, we want them to think about Grambling State University,” said Dr. George Noflin, GSU Call Me Mister Program Director.

“One of the requirements that we have within our program, our sophomores are required to serve five hours a week of what we call community service. I pull at-risk students from their electives for about 15 minutes and we go over things such as basic phonics,” said Ja’Deric Talbert, the GSU Call Me Mister Program President.

After graduation, students must start their careers in critical need schools.

