Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Dog finds big bag of meth while ‘out doing dog things’ in Arkansas

A dog out for a walk found nearly four ounces of meth in Craighead County, authorities said...
A dog out for a walk found nearly four ounces of meth in Craighead County, authorities said Saturday.(Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Matthew Segura
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 2:47 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It may sound like a punchline to a joke, but a dog n northern Arkansas found something highly illegal: a big bag of meth - nearly four ounces of it.

The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office said on social media Saturday that they were called by a citizen about the find.

“A citizen contacted us, stating their dog had been out doing dog things and came back home with a weird-looking ball. This ball, is in fact, methamphetamine,” Craighead County deputies said on Facebook. “If it belongs to you, feel free to come to our office and claim it.”

Anyone with information on the situation can call the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office at 870-933-4551.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

A citizen contacted us stating their dog had been out doing dog things and came back home with a weird looking ball....

Posted by Craighead County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, March 19, 2022

Most Read

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or Larry’s whereabouts are urged to contact...
TTPD names suspect in Walmart Neighborhood Market shooting
17-year-old wanted in connection to shooting turns self in
A firefighter at the scene was injured and sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment. The two...
Man dead in Webster Parish house fire; three injured
Caddo Parish Grand Jury returns charges for 6 individuals
Spenser Hudson, center, was identified by friends as the 46-year-old employee killed by a stray...
Bourbon Street bar worker killed by stray bullet, woman arrested, NOPD says

Latest News

LaDOTD selects 3 contractors to submit design and build proposals for Jimmie Davis Bridge
LaDOTD selects 3 contractors to submit design and build proposals for Jimmie Davis Bridge
Man killed, wife and daughter hurt in afternoon house fire in Heflin
Man killed, wife and daughter hurt in afternoon house fire in Heflin
Shreveport Regional celebrates anniversary of Shreveport's incorporation
Shreveport Regional celebrates anniversary of Shreveport's incorporation
United Nonprofits holds SET22 get-acquainted cookout ahead of summer trip to Disney
United Nonprofits holds SET22 get-acquainted cookout ahead of summer trip to Disney
One person injured in rollover wreck
One person injured in rollover wreck