City of Monroe lists sandbag distribution locations in preparation for inclement weather

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In preparation for inclement weather moving into the ArkLaMiss Monday and Tuesday, the City of Monroe has sent out information regarding sandbag distribution and recommended precautions for residents.

Monroe, LA - In anticipation of predicted heavy rainfall in the next few days, the City of Monroe Public Works Department is urging residents to ensure that all debris is cleared from yards, ditches, curbsides, drainage grates, etc.

Residents should make sure their ditches are mowed and litter-free so water can flow/drain properly. Any precautions that can be taken prior to this rainfall would be most helpful in preventing possible localized flooding.

All Sanitation crews are out clearing ditches, curbs, and gutters. Any assistance from residents will be greatly appreciated.

Sandbagging Operations

All sandbagging stations will open Monday, March 21 at 11 a.m.

The Monroe residents are welcome to stop by the locations listed below to fill their own sandbags. Sand, shovels, and bags will be at the following locations:

SAUL ADLER REC. CENTER – 3900 WESTMINISTER AVENUE

EMILY P. REC. CENTER – 3504 JACKSON STREET

MARBLE REC. CENTER – 2950 RENWICK STREET

BENOIT REC. CENTER –1700 OAKLAWN DRIVE

Again, the Public Works Department will provide shovels, sand, and bags for residents to fill their own bags. Please limit to 10 bags per resident.

