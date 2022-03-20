Getting Answers
APD investigating fatal shooting of 17-year-old on Fred Loop

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night involving a 17-year-old victim.

Around 8:49 p.m., APD officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Fred Loop near the 7th Street intersection in response to a report of someone being shot. Officers found a 17-year-old victim from Lecompte suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his wounds shortly after.

No suspects have been identified at this time. Detectives are still investigating the shooting.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6460.

LaDOTD selects 3 contractors to submit design and build proposals for Jimmie Davis Bridge
Man killed, wife and daughter hurt in afternoon house fire in Heflin
United Nonprofits holds SET22 get-acquainted cookout ahead of summer trip to Disney
Shreveport Regional celebrates anniversary of Shreveport's incorporation
One person injured in rollover wreck
