Woman killed, man injured in Irish Channel crash on Tchoupitoulas Street

By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was killed and a man injured when their BMW slammed into a flood wall along Tchoupitoulas Street in the Irish Channel late Friday night (March 18), New Orleans police said.

The identities and ages of the victims were not disclosed.

It was not immediately known why the black sedan left the roadway, but police said the man driving apparently lost control when taking a curve at high speed. The eastbound vehicle struck the wall at high speed around 10:17 p.m., coming to rest in a grassy area near the intersection of Tchoupitoulas and Felicity streets.

The woman passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while the male driver was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS. His condition was not disclosed.

The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation, police said. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact NOPD traffic fatalities investigator Danny Ellis at (504) 658-6205.

