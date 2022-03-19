Getting Answers
Woman killed, 9-year-old girl hit by stray bullet in separate shootings early Saturday, NOPD says

A woman was found dead on a Central City sidewalk in the 3000 block of South Saratoga Street early Saturday (March 19), New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was killed on a Central City sidewalk and a 9-year-old girl was wounded by a stray bullet in the Seventh Ward in two of three separate shootings reported early Saturday (March 19) by New Orleans police.

The dead woman, whose age and identity have not been disclosed, was found in the 3000 block of South Saratoga Street around 2:45 a.m., police said. The NOPD said the woman had been shot by an “unknown male,” but did not say whether they had developed a suspect or motive in the killing.

Anyone with information on the woman’s death is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Michael Haynes at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

The woman’s death was part of another violent night in New Orleans. Two other people were shot in the early morning hours, police said.

The 9-year-old girl was taken by private vehicle for hospital treatment after being shot in the leg around 12:55 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Prieur Street in the Seventh Ward, the NOPD said. No suspect information in the shooting was disclosed.

And a male victim sustained a gunshot wound around 1:03 a.m. in the 2600 block of Gladiolus Street in Gentilly, the department said. This shooting also was attributed to an “unknown male,” but police revealed no further information about the suspect or victim’s condition.

