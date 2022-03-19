Getting Answers
UPDATE: Wanted fugitive arrested in Kansas

Matthew Scott Rose
Matthew Scott Rose(Source: OPSO)
By Matthew Segura and Kenya Ross
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Deputies with OPSO began searching for a wanted fugitive Thursday.

The sheriff’s office identified the fugitive as Matthew Scott Rose, age 31. Shortly after 10 a.m. on Mar. 19, 2022, Glenn Springfield with OPSO said Rose has been arrested in Kansas.

Authorities say the investigation is continuing and charges are pending.

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The following is from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are currently searching for a wanted fugitive.

Following a brief pursuit, the suspect, Matthew Scott Rose fled from the vehicle on foot in the Cheniere Lake Area 4 area of West Monroe.

Rose, (pictured) is described as a White male, age 31. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with brown or blue pants.

Anyone that may have seen or see a person matching his description is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

