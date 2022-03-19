Sunnier weekend weather followed by possible strong to severe storms on Monday

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! It’s going to be a very sunny weekend with great warm weather for all of the many activities going on around us! You definitely want to make sure you enjoy it while it lasts because Monday and Tuesday we’re tracking what could be strong and severe storms in the ArkLaTex. Stay weather aware and keep checking for updates.

Today highs will warm into the low 70s across the ArkLaTex under mostly sunny skies and calm winds!

Sunday; the first day of SPRING! It’s definitely going to look and feel like spring with highs climbing warmer into the upper 70s! Still mostly sunny skies but clouds will build in and tomorrow will be a bit windier as well! Enjoy!

Early Next week, we’ll be tracking yet another threat of severe weather. Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon rain chances are going up. Rain chances are now at 60% Monday. There will be a dry start to the day, but by the afternoon, there will be some scattered showers and maybe some storms. Some severe weather is possible during the day, but it’s more for overnight. As the storms move east, they will strengthen a bit. This will linger into your Tuesday.

As the storms intensify Monday night, they could be severe. There is a slight risk and an enhanced risk issued for parts of the ArkLaTex. This goes up to a level 3 out of 5. All aspects are possible, but we do not know yet how likely any of these threats will be. As of now, I would plan on strong storms that could include strong winds, hail, and also a tornado or two. We will keep you First Alert as we get closer.

Good news is that by Tuesday the severe weather will be moving away from the ArkLaTex. There is still a slight risk, but it has shifted to the east now. This barely includes Natchitoches parish. So, Tuesday will almost definitely have rain, but at least the storms will be weakening and moving away. Rain chances will be up to 90% for mostly in the morning and early afternoon.

By Wednesday the rain will be gone. The sunshine should return again and we will go back to some nice weather. This will help to dry things back up too. Temperatures will also be a little cooler and heat up to only the mid 60s. Still not bad for mid to late March.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.