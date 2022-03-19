SPD: Juvenile suspect wanted in connection to shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a juvenile suspect wanted in connection to a violent offense.

Joshua Terrell Lee, 17, is suspected in the shooting that occurred at Stone Canyon Apartments on Tuesday, March 15.

He is wanted for two counts of attempted first degree murder, one count of armed robbery, one count of armed robbery with a firearm enhancement, one count of attempted armed robbery, and one count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm enhancement.

If you have any information on Lee’s whereabouts, you can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. Friends and family are also encourages to surrender the suspect to SPD.

